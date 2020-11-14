Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

PENN opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,288.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,340 shares of company stock worth $6,131,330 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

