Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.15 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 122.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 120.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.