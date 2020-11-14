Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Trimble by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Trimble by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,712,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,362,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,704,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,147 shares of company stock worth $2,891,010. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

