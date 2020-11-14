Securian Asset Management Inc Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 52,588 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.3% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,225,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after acquiring an additional 241,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

