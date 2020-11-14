Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,716.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $276,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,471 shares of company stock worth $25,261,684 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

NYSE ANET opened at $273.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $274.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

