Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $661,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $424,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $443,309.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,805 shares in the company, valued at $477,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,488 shares of company stock worth $4,188,300. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Shares of IR stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

