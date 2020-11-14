Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $133.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.07%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

