Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,524 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $38,782,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

