Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX opened at $193.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $197.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,209 shares of company stock worth $53,719,626. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.