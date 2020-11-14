Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.39.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $4,677,942 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

