Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 203 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $557,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $221.60 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total value of $10,402,112.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,351 shares of company stock worth $20,138,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.