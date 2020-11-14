Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,151 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.