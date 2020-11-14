Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 238 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,197,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,944,000.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $257.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.70.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,160. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.