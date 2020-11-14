Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 284 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of HIG opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

