Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 396 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,368 shares of company stock worth $282,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Shares of PTC opened at $97.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.