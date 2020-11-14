Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after purchasing an additional 282,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,518 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,336 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,688,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,860,000 after buying an additional 626,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $31.75 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

