Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Toro were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Toro by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,267,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in The Toro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,697,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,968,000 after acquiring an additional 219,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Toro by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 181,652 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $6,351,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $710,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,908.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock worth $8,783,617. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

