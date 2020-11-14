SelectQuote, Inc.’s (NYSE:SLQT) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 17th

SelectQuote’s (NYSE:SLQT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 17th. SelectQuote had issued 28,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 21st. The total size of the offering was $570,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SLQT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.13. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.