Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

MCRB has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Chardan Capital lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 199,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

