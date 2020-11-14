Sesen Bio, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SESN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SESN opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 506,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

