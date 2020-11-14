Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,167.14 ($15.25).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock opened at GBX 1,037 ($13.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 894.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 959.60. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28.

In other J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) news, insider Su Cacioppo sold 3,664 shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11), for a total value of £28,359.36 ($37,051.69).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

