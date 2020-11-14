Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO)

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 512.07 ($6.69).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 562.60 ($7.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 574.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 544.62. Auto Trader Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

