Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, bundles, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.