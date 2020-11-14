Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.08.

LWSCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st.

LWSCF opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

