Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.46) Per Share

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sientra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($1.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.59). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

SIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $45,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

