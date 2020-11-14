Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) PT Raised to GBX 205 at Berenberg Bank

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 248 ($3.24) target price (up from GBX 217 ($2.84)) on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 261.20 ($3.41).

Shares of LON SIG opened at GBX 245.03 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.95. Signature Aviation plc has a 52-week low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 338 ($4.42).

In other news, insider Mark Johnstone acquired 10,142 shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £24,036.54 ($31,403.89).

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

