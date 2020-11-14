Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRFS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 304.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 740,367 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 29.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,119,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 710,335 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 13.4% during the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 5,206,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,959,000 after purchasing an additional 614,299 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 716,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 421,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 253,195 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Grifols’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

