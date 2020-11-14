Signaturefd LLC Acquires 371 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 35.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ALLETE by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.35. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $84.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

