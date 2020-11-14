Signaturefd LLC Buys 6,196 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $394.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.