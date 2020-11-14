Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 4,450 Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 108,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $198,000.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.