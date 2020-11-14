Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 79,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 101.6% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 25,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

