Signaturefd LLC Has $38,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,241,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $2,397,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.63.

AVB stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average is $154.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

