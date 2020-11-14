Signaturefd LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 19,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,400 shares of company stock worth $119,360. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

