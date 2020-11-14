Signaturefd LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 334.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 2,893.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

