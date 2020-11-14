Signaturefd LLC Has $52,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 155,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Albemarle by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

