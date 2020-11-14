Signaturefd LLC Invests $46,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PHO opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.