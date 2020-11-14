Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 116,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

