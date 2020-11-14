Signaturefd LLC Purchases New Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNDT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Conduent by 332.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Conduent by 351.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.85. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

