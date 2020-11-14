Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

