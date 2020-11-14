Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.39% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,421,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 208,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 287.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

