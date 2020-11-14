SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SKM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,188,000 after buying an additional 1,832,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 429,413 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 843,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 306,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,707,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

