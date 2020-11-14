Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

Get Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) alerts:

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.76. The stock has a market cap of $884.87 million and a PE ratio of 22.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.

About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.