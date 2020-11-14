Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$24.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.53. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.87 million and a PE ratio of 22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

