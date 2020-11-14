Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCCAF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

