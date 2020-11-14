Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) Insider Graeme Bissett Purchases 7,000 Shares

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) insider Graeme Bissett purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.55) per share, for a total transaction of £40,460 ($52,861.25).

Shares of SMS stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.76) on Friday. Smart Metering Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 436.60 ($5.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The company has a market capitalization of $722.22 million and a PE ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 611.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

