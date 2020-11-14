Smith Barney Citigroup Trims Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price to $31.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price cut by Smith Barney Citigroup from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Alector from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Get Alector alerts:

ALEC stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alector by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $20,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 199.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 653,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alector by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alector by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after acquiring an additional 539,724 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.