Sohu.com (SOHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SOHU opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.39. Sohu.com has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.77.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

