Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,139 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of SPLK opened at $193.25 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $3,452,123.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,842,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

