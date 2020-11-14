Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.73%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $27,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $91,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,902 shares of company stock valued at $269,184 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

