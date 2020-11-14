Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) PT Raised to $55.00 at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $572,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,650,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,711,880 shares of company stock worth $103,777,847 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 882.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 678,981 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,405,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,524,000 after purchasing an additional 291,276 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

